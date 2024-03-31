Indian army clarifies accidental projectile launch into Pakistan

(MENAFN) The Indian Air Force (IAF) has provided insights into the accidental launch of a BrahMos supersonic missile into Pakistan, shedding light on the circumstances surrounding the incident. According to a report by the Indian Times, the IAF shared its findings with the Delhi High Court, revealing that the missile's accidental entry into Pakistani airspace on March 9, 2022, resulted from a technical malfunction.



In its statement to the court, the IAF attributed the misfire to the missile's combat connectors, which remained connected to the junction box, leading to an unintended launch. The IAF also noted that the unit commander overseeing the road convoy transporting the missile launcher failed to ensure the safe transit of the convoy by neglecting to disconnect the combat connectors of all loaded missiles.



Acknowledging the incident's impact on bilateral relations between India and Pakistan, the IAF expressed regret and issued an official apology to Islamabad. Additionally, the IAF revealed that three officials accompanying the missile launcher had been dismissed from their positions due to misconduct related to the incident.



The disclosure came in response to a petition filed by Wing Commander Abhinav Sharma in the Delhi High Court, who held Air Commodore and Squadron Leader JT Kurien responsible for the mishap. However, the IAF refuted Sharma's allegations, clarifying that Kurien was not accountable for the operational oversight of the unit.

MENAFN31032024000045015687ID1108040877