Production, sales of commercial vehicle in China surge in early 2024

(MENAFN) According to industry data, China's commercial vehicle production and sales exhibited robust growth in the first two months of 2024.



The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers reported that the output of commercial vehicles saw a significant uptick, rising by 9 percent year-on-year to reach a total of 560,000 units during this period.



Similarly, the sales of commercial vehicles also experienced a notable increase, climbing by 14.1 percent to a total of 575,000 units.



Delving into the specifics, the data revealed that truck sales constituted a significant portion of the overall commercial vehicle sales, with a total of 504,000 trucks sold during the period, reflecting a noteworthy increase of 12.2 percent compared to the previous year.



Additionally, the sales of coaches, a segment within the commercial vehicle market, surged impressively by 29.1 percent, reaching a total of 71,000 units sold during the same period.



Furthermore, the production figures for trucks and coaches mirrored the upward trend observed in sales. Truck production increased by 7.9 percent, while coach production saw an even more substantial rise of 17.9 percent during the first two months of 2024.



These production and sales figures underscore the resilience and vitality of China's commercial vehicle market, indicating sustained demand and growth momentum within the industry.

