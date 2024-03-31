Italian Premier exposes how she scolded Macron on Ukraine

(MENAFN) Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has taken a firm stance against French President Emmanuel Macron's recent comments regarding the potential deployment of troops to Ukraine, revealing that she expressed her disagreement directly to Macron. Speaking on the Rete4 talk show, Meloni reiterated her opposition to any form of direct military involvement, emphasizing the importance of diplomatic communication.



During her appearance, Meloni addressed the recent discussions at a European Union summit on civil protection, clarifying that the summit primarily focused on coordinated actions to protect populations in the event of natural disasters, dispelling media speculation about Europe preparing for war.



Meloni's remarks come amidst a wave of statements from Western leaders, including United States President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who have publicly ruled out the possibility of sending NATO troops to Ukraine following Macron's earlier remarks. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg also dismissed the notion of troop deployment, emphasizing that there are no plans for such action.



At a joint press conference with Scholz, Latvian Prime Minister Evika Silina reinforced the sentiment, stating that NATO states are not prepared to discuss sending ground forces to Ukraine.



Meloni's firm stance against military intervention in Ukraine aligns with broader efforts to prioritize diplomatic solutions to the conflict. Amid warnings from Moscow about the potential consequences of NATO troop presence in Ukraine, Meloni advocates for cautious diplomatic engagement to prevent further escalation of tensions between Russia and the United States-led bloc.



Overall, Meloni's outspoken opposition to Macron's remarks underscores the complexities of navigating diplomatic relations amidst ongoing geopolitical challenges and emphasizes the importance of measured dialogue in addressing sensitive issues like the Ukraine conflict.

