               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

EU's Resolve To Defend Ukraine Will Only Become Stronger, Says Borrell


3/30/2024 3:10:01 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The EU's resolve to defend Ukraine will only become stronger, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by HighRepresentative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy,Josep Borrell on his official X account.

“Two years after Bucha was liberated, Russia is repeatingmassive attacks against civilians and Ukraine's energyinfrastructure to undermine the economy and the resilience of theUkrainian people,” Borrel added.

It is worth noting that a large-scale war between Russia andUkraine began on February 24, 2022.

MENAFN30032024000195011045ID1108039656

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search