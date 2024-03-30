EU's Resolve To Defend Ukraine Will Only Become Stronger, Says Borrell

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The EU's resolve to defend Ukraine will only become stronger, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by HighRepresentative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy,Josep Borrell on his official X account.

“Two years after Bucha was liberated, Russia is repeatingmassive attacks against civilians and Ukraine's energyinfrastructure to undermine the economy and the resilience of theUkrainian people,” Borrel added.

It is worth noting that a large-scale war between Russia andUkraine began on February 24, 2022.