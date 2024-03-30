Qarabag FC Sets New Record In Azerbaijani Football

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Qarabag FC has set a new record in the history of Azerbaijanchampionships, Azernews reports.
Agdam club won the earliest championship. Theclub secured the title of champion of the 2023/2024 season in theXXVIII round. Qarabag won the gold medal with 8 rounds left.
It is worth noting that previous record also belonged to theAgdam club.
MENAFN30032024000195011045ID1108038565
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.