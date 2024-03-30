Qarabag FC Sets New Record In Azerbaijani Football

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Qarabag FC has set a new record in the history of Azerbaijanchampionships, Azernews reports.

Agdam club won the earliest championship. Theclub secured the title of champion of the 2023/2024 season in theXXVIII round. Qarabag won the gold medal with 8 rounds left.

It is worth noting that previous record also belonged to theAgdam club.