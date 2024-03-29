Kuleba Notes Positive Developments As To India's Attitude Toward Russia's War

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) India is aware that relations with Ukraine have a great future, and they understand Ukrainians in many ways, in particular in the issue of inviolability of borders. In addition, there are positive shifts in India's attitude towards Russia's war against Ukraine.

Dmytro Kuleba touched upon the issues on the air of the national telethon, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"There are shifts (in India's attitude to Russia's war against Ukraine - ed.), and the latest conversation between the President of Ukraine and Prime Minister Modi and my presence today in India are clear evidence of these shifts. Perhaps we in Ukraine would like these shifts to be quicker, brighter, but India has its own foreign policy, its own interests. However, if you compare our relations in the first year of the full-scale war and now, there have been positive developments," Kuleba said.

Ukraine, India's top diplomats agree to restore cooperation to pre-war level

He noted that he had a frank and detailed conversation earlier today with the head of the Indian Foreign Ministry, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, where the parties agreed that the priotiry task is to return the level of cooperation in trade and politics to the one the countries had before the war.

As other tasks, the minister named the mandate within the intergovernmental commission to work on new projects and programs to bring relations to a new level, as well as the discussion of the Peace Formula. "Here, not only the participation of India itself is important, but also the participation of the countries that will become part of the Peace Formula when they see that India is there," Kuleba emphasized.

According to the minister, India realizes that relations with Ukraine have a great future, and saw Kyiv as an important partner, which, according to the minister, marks significant news and a change of position.

"In many respects, we understand each other very, very well, especially on the issue of borders, because the Indian border is also being challenged, and they, just like us, are dead-serious, concretely standing on the position that the borders are inviolable. Therefore, there are many points of contact," the head of the MFA emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Dmytro Kuleba arrived in India on March 28 for the first time since he took office, on the invitation of his Indian counterpart. He will stay in the country through March 29.

The top diplomats of Urkaine and India held a review meeting of the intergovernmental commission, where the parties discussed bilateral relations, global security, and Ukraine's Peace Formula.

Photo: gov

