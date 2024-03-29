Polls Show Declining Support For Israeli War On Gaza Among Americans

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Washington: A recent poll conducted by the Gallup Foundation revealed growing opposition among Americans to the Israeli war in Gaza, which claimed the lives of over 32,000 individuals in Gaza, most of whom were women and children, according to figures from the Ministry of Health in the region.

Approximately 55 percent of surveyed Americans indicated their disagreement with Israeli actions, while 36 percent expressed support for Israeli operations. These figures mark a significant shift in American support for Israeli actions, with at least 50 percent endorsing them according to a survey conducted by the same foundation in November last year, while 45 percent expressed opposition to Israeli military actions in Gaza.

A Palestinian youth inspects the debris of a building, following Israeli bombardment, in the Maghazi camp for Palestinian refugees in the central Gaza Strip on March 29, 2024. (Photo by AFP)

Gallup conducted its latest survey in March, prior to the United Nations Security Council's resolution calling for a ceasefire during Ramadan, amidst ongoing Israeli warfare in Gaza, where the majority of the population is now on the brink of famine according to the United Nations.

Support for Israel's actions in Gaza has declined even among partisan groups in the United States, with Republicans still backing military efforts at a rate of 64 percent, showing a decrease from the November survey when it was at 71 percent.

About 75 percent of Democrats expressed their opposition to Israeli actions, while 48 percent of independents stated their rejection of Israeli measures.

