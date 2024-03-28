UN Security Council's Praise Of Qatar's Efforts For Gaza Ceasefire Reflects Global Appreciation For Diplomacy

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

New York: Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations HE Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al-Thani said that the United Nations Security Council's (UNSC) praise of the State of Qatar's diplomatic efforts to achieve a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip reflects Qatar's prestigious position, as well as the international community's appreciation for its successful diplomacy and its contribution to promoting regional and international peace and stability.

In a statement to Qatar News Agency (QNA), HE Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations renewed the State of Qatar's keenness to continue coordination with the UN and its relevant agencies at all levels to alleviate the suffering of civilians in Gaza.

In this regard, Her Excellency pointed out that the State of Qatar increased its funding to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), while renewing Qatar's warning that suspending the agency's funding will negatively affect its work and its capabilities to respond to the urgent needs of the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, Jordan, Lebanon and Syria.