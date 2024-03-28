TAQA And JERA To Develop Industrial Steam And Electricity Cogeneration Plant For Saudi Aramco Total Refining And Petrochemical Company

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Expected to be operational in 2027, this cogeneration plant will supply up to 475MW of power generation and circa 452 tons per hour of steam from advanced combined cycle gas fired technology.

March, 2024, Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi National Energy Company PJSC (“TAQA”), one of the largest listed integrated utility companies in Europe, the Middle East and Africa together with JERA Co., Inc (“JERA”), Japan's largest power generation company, today announced that they have entered into a Power and Steam Purchase Agreement with Saudi Aramco Total Refining and Petrochemical Company (“SATORP”), a joint venture company owned by Saudi Arabian Oil Company (“Saudi Aramco”) and TotalEnergies, to develop a greenfield industrial steam and electricity cogeneration plant that will produce electricity and steam for the Amiral petrochemical complex to be developed in Jubail in the Eastern Province of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The Amiral petrochemical complex is expected to house one of the largest mixed-load steam crackers in the Arab Gulf region.

The Amiral cogeneration plant will include state-of-the-art power and steam generation systems, gas and water receiving systems, and gas insulated switchgear interconnections while at the same time meeting stringent efficiency standards imposed by the Saudi Energy Efficiency Center. The project also has provision for the future installation of a carbon dioxide capture plant and is capable of hydrogen cofiring.

The Amiral cogeneration plant will be developed by a special purpose entity owned by TAQA (51%) and JERA (49%) on a 25-year build, own, and operate basis extendable by five years on mutual agreement. TAQA and JERA will also undertake the operation and maintenance (“O&M”) of the plant through an O&M special purpose entity.

Farid Al Awlaqi, Chief Executive Officer, TAQA Generation, said:“The signing of the offtake agreements for the cogeneration power and steam project at the Amiral petrochemical facility, a key downstream project being developed by two of the world's leading energy companies, demonstrates the confidence in TAQA's ability to deliver critical utilities, including power and steam effectively. Together with our partner JERA, TAQA is looking forward to developing an efficient cogeneration plant that reduces carbon emissions and supports SATORP with its long-term decarbonisation programme. The agreement will bolster TAQA's efforts in building on our growth and executing on our 2030 goals.”

Steven Winn, Chief Global Strategist, JERA, said:“JERA is pleased to have signed the key project agreements for the Amiral Cogeneration Plant. It is a major accomplishment for all project stakeholders. Together with our partner TAQA, we will be providing stable, highly efficient, clean and reliable power and steam to our customer SATORP. The Amiral Cogeneration plant will not only enhance the Amiral Complex's operational efficiency, but also demonstrates our commitment to environmental stewardship and our growth ambitions for sustainable power generation solutions in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the region.”

About TAQA:

Established in 2005, TAQA is a diversified utilities and energy group headquartered in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, and listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX: TAQA). TAQA has significant investments in power and water generation, transmission and distribution assets, as well as upstream and midstream oil and gas operations. The company's assets are in the United Arab Emirates as well as Canada, Ghana, India, Iraq, Morocco, Oman, the Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom and the United States.

About JERA Co., Inc.

Established in 2015, JERA is an equal joint venture of two major Japanese electric power companies, TEPCO Fuel & Power Incorporated and Chubu Electric Power Company and produces about 30% of all electricity in Japan. JERA is an energy company with global reach that has strength in the entire energy supply chain, from participation in LNG upstream projects and fuel procurement, through fuel transportation to power generation. JERA, which stands for Japan's Energy for a New Era, will take on the challenge of achieving net zero CO2 emissions from its domestic and overseas businesses by 2050 and is supporting an energy transition in an environmentally and socially responsible manner.

About SATORP:

The Saudi Aramco Total Refining and Petrochemical Company (SATORP) is one of the most advanced refineries in the world, with a processing capacity of 460,000 barrels per day of Arabian Heavy Crude to produce petroleum and petrochemical products with a commitment to the highest standards of Health, Safety, and Environment. This world-class refinery was founded by the expertise of the two oil giants, Saudi Aramco and TotalEnergies, located at Jubail Industrial City in the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia. The founding Shareholders are in the process of a strategic expansion to construct a petrochemical complex that will be integrated with SATORP's existing refinery for maximum operational synergy.



