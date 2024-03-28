LG Collaborates With SVT Robotics To 'Accelerate' Development Of Autonomous Mobile Robots Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) LG Business Solutions USA is collaborating with SVT Robotics , a software provider that empowers IT teams to seamlessly integrate, monitor, and scale automation, to integrate LG's new CLOi CarryBot autonomous mobile robots into US warehouse environments.

By leveraging the SoftBot Platform from SVT Robotics, prebuilt integrations easily enable the LG CLOi CarryBot AMRs to connect to virtually any warehouse management solution.

According to Tom Bingham, Senior Director at LG Business Solutions USA, the SoftBot Platform enables LG CLOi CarryBot customers to quickly deploy new robots without the need for custom code, reducing risk and minimizing IT burden.

Bingham says:“Autonomous robotics are creating new opportunities to improve warehouse efficiency, productivity, profitability and employee wellbeing.

“We sought out SVT Robotics because of the vital role warehouse technology providers play in streamlining warehouse operations, as well as the need for robotic solutions to be fully integrated and compatible with existing systems including WMS and WES solutions.

class="adsbygoogle" style="display:block;" data-ad-client="ca-pub-6033737614224062" data-ad-slot="7061071681"