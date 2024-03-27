Death Toll In Gaza Rises To 32,490 Following Ongoing Israeli Airstrikes

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Gaza /PNN /

The Palestinian death toll from Israel's deadly offensive against the Gaza Strip since October 7th, 2023, has now soared to 32,490, medical sources confirmed on Wednesday.

Sources added

that at least 74,889

others

have also been injured in the onslaught.

At least 76 people were killed and 102 others were injured in Israeli attacks that took place in the last 24 hours,

they added.

Many victims are still trapped under rubble and on the roads. Rescuers are still unable to reach them,

stressed the sources.











