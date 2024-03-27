(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) ocref&&(Object(document,"referrer",{get:function(){return litespeed_docref}}),sessionStorage("litespeed_docref")); Deaths from Traffic Accidents Become a Silent Epidemic That Rivals Homicides in Costa Rica ⋆ The Costa Rica News Faceboo Instagra Linkedi Paypa Twitte Youtub



Home

Travel

Lifestyle

More



Digital Nomads



Real Estate



Health



Science & Tech



Education



Entertainment



Environment



Featured Event



Events



Money



Spiritual



Things to Do



Top Local Destinations



World News TCRN



Home

Travel

Travel Costa Rica Tries to Attract Visitors from Qatar with Ecotourism Options Travel Costa Rica Conquers Europe through Tourist Promotion Travel El Salvador Will Host Central American Tourism Fair Travel Costa Rica Seduces Potential German Tourists with its“Tourist Attractions” Travel Costa Rica Wants to Balance Destination of Tourist Origin So as Not to Depend on a Single Market

Lifestyle

Culture & Lifestyle Don`t Miss Out on Savoring the“Golden Grain” of Costa Rica Culture & Lifestyle 7 Summer Activity Ideas for Active Seniors Culture & Lifestyle Did You Know That Costa Rica Has Seven Distinct Indigenous Groups? Find Out Who They Are Culture & Lifestyle Costa Rican Women Take Ownership of Their Sexuality: Free, Without Taboos or Fears Culture & Lifestyle The“Soda”, Popular Eateries in Costa Rica, Simple but with Delicious Foods

More



Digital Nomads



Real Estate



Health



Science & Tech



Education



Entertainment



Environment



Featured Event



Events



Money



Spiritual



Things to Do



Top Local Destinations



World News TCRN

Search Facebook Instagram Twitter LinkedIn YouTube PaypalMore Search Local News Updated: March 27, 2024Deaths from Traffic Accidents Become a Silent Epidemic That Rivals Homicides in Costa Rica

Use of cameras to make automatic fines, redesign of roads with safety elements and road education in school are urgent

By TCRN STAFF March 27, 2024180 ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email ul>li{margin-left:0!important}.td_block_template_2 .td-block-title{font-size:17px;font-weight:500;margin-top:0;margin-bottom:16px;line-height:31px;text-align:left}.td_block_template_2 .td-block-title>*{color:var(--td_text_header_color,#000)}.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title a{padding:0 20px 0 0}@media (max-width:767px){.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title a{font-size:15px}}.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title .td-cur-simple-item{color:var(--td_theme_color,#4db2ec)}.tdi_81{margin-top:90px!important;margin-bottom:-10px!important}@media (min-width:1019px) and (max-width:1140px){.tdi_81{margin-top:20px!important}}Must ReadEnvironment TCRN STAFF - March 27, 2024For the Perfect Visit, Get to Know the Unique Weather Patterns in Costa Rica Year Round Culture & Lifestyle TCRN STAFF - March 27, 2024Don`t Miss Out on Savoring the“Golden Grain” of Costa Rica Top Local Destinations TCRN STAFF - March 27, 2024Nosara: A Corner of Costa Rica to Explore During 2024 TCRN STAFF Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

While the government and a good part of Costa Ricans worry about drug trafficking, organized crime and the record numbers of homicides with 907 cases last year, a silent epidemic is advancing at high speed on the road it is that Costa Rica is literally experiencing a bloodbath due to traffic accidents.

In 2022, the country registered 847 people who died due to a crash, rollover or excessive speed, among other causes, while last year, the figure rose to 855, according to statistics from the Judicial Investigation Agency (OIJ) who, unlike the Traffic Police, does follow up on people who are badly injured after an event.

This is the second and third largest record in history for Costa Rica, since in 2016 a total of 890 people died behind the wheel, it is clear that there is a trend, according to the experts consulted.

“Right now, we have a silent epidemic. Fatalities are increasing and nothing the State has done so far has even managed to contain them,” said David Gómez, Sustainable Mobility consultant that sense, speed is the main enemy of the authorities the first two months of this year alone, more than 500 drivers have been caught driving more than 20 kilometers per hour above the permitted limit.

“The rush to get to work, to the doctor's appointment, to the study center should not be the north that prevails on the road. In the first two months of this year, every 2 hours and 34 minutes, on average, a person was caught at the wheel abusing speed, at least 20 km above the maximum limit,” said Oswaldo Miranda, Traffic Police Director.

Enforcing laws, raising awareness and having safer road design should be the direction that Costa Rica follows in terms of road safety, greater police resources are required and an automatic fine system using cameras is put into operation.

“More effective control is needed, based on multiplying the scarce human resource and using photomult technology. Tightening laws is useless if drivers are not afraid of being penalized because they know that it is highly unlikely,” said Roberto Guzmán from Chepecletas.

Road safety education is essential to reduce road deaths

Speed reduction through physical interventions in infrastructure, which involves redesigning certain intersections and conflict zones

Regulate motorcycles disguised as bikes so that they comply with all laws

Promote road safety education from preschool age

Increase traffic police personnel

The implementation of speed cameras and sensors, as had already been done previously, to generate automatic fines for speeding

Carry out operations outside bars and other places where liquor is consumed

Higher financial penalties for life-threatening behavior

Loss of license for 3 years for dangerous actions

Restrict speed in urban centers to no more than 30 kilometers per hour

Communication campaigns that help raise awareness about the issue.

- Advertisement - SourceEsteban Arrieta ViaWilmer Useche