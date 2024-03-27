Bus accident in Germany leaves over 5 dead, dozens injured

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, tragedy struck as a bus accident on a German motorway near Leipzig claimed the lives of at least five individuals, with approximately a dozen more sustaining injuries, according to reports from the police as conveyed to a French news agency.



The incident occurred when the bus veered off the A9 motorway and overturned during the morning hours, situated between Wiedemar and the Schkeuditzer Kreuz motorway junction, as detailed by authorities.



Emergency response teams swiftly arrived at the scene to attend to the injured, while German authorities took immediate action by closing the motorway in both directions to facilitate rescue operations and investigation into the accident.



The bus involved in the mishap belonged to the prominent German travel company Flixbus, which released a statement confirming its affiliation with the tragic event. The bus was en route from Berlin to Zurich at the time of the incident and was reported to have been carrying a total of 53 passengers along with two drivers, according to Flixbus.



"The exact circumstances of the accident are not yet known," Flixbus stated.



"We are of course working closely with the local authorities and the emergency services on site and will do everything in our power to clarify the cause of the accident quickly and completely," it added.



