(MENAFN- Baystreet) Dell Technologies Cuts 6,000 Jobs

NYSE To Delist Electric Vehicle Maker FiskerThis AI Stock Is Starting to Heat Up“Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire” Leads the Way in its Opening WeekendTesla Stock Hit as Future Concerns Bite Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Baystreet Staff - Tuesday, March 26, 2024







About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Amazon Trials Same-Day Prescription Delivery Amazon (AMZN) is trialing same-day prescription medication delivery in New York City and Los Angeles ahead of what it hopes will be wider distribution in coming months.The prescriptions are purchased by consumers through Amazon's online pharmacy service, which launched in 2020.Amazon Pharmacy enables consumers to order prescription drugs for home delivery, with free shipping for Prime members.To deliver the medication same day, Amazon said it's using smaller facilities that are stocked with the most common prescription medications for acute conditions.The locations will be able to process prescription medication orders“within minutes” rather than hours or days, said Amazon.While Amazon is starting its same-day prescription drug trial with New York and Los Angeles, the company plans to add more than a dozen other U.S. cities by year's end.Last autumn, Amazon began sending prescription medications via drones in parts of Texas, where the company is using unmanned aircraft to deliver items weighing five pounds or less.Amazon added that it is using electronic bikes to handle some Amazon Pharmacy deliveries in New York City due to the traffic congestion in the area.The stock of Amazon has gained 83% over the past 12 months to trade at $179.71 U.S. per share.

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks