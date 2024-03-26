Danone Nutricia Becomes GCC's First FMCG Company To Earn B Corp Certification

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)

Certification reflects group's efforts to decarbonize its value chain in line with UAE Consensus and goals of the Paris Agreement.

Dubai, UAE – 26 March 2024: Danone Nutricia Middle East DMCC has become the first FMCG company in the GCC to receive B Corporation certification placing it among some of the most responsible corporations in the region.

B Corp certifications are earned through operating with the highest levels of accountability and transparency when it comes to customers, communities, suppliers, the environment, and employees. With the certification, Danone Nutricia joins a community of mission-driven businesses operating as a force for good, working to bring health through food to as many people as possible.

The company's sustainability strategy, the Danone Impact Journey, was a major factor in securing the certification. The strategy sets out three priorities: health through food, preserving and regenerating nature, and people and communities. Among these priorities is Danone's commitment to decarbonization in line with the goals of the Paris Agreement to limit global warming to 1.5°C. The company is aiming to decarbonize by transforming its value chain to transition away from fossil fuels in line with the momentous UAE Consensus, which was reached at COP28 in 2023.

The company has committed to net zero by 2050 but has set a roadmap of milestones for the short- and medium-term. By 2025, the company aims to achieve a 30 percent improvement in energy efficiency, while sourcing ingredients only from farms that have begun to transition to regenerative agriculture. All packaging will be 100% recyclable, reusable and compostable by 2030, while methane emissions from products including milk will be reduced by 30 percent by the end of the decade.

“Achieving this prestigious certification amplifies our strong commitment to our communities, shareholders, customers, communities and the world we live in,” said Wael Hamza, General Manager of Danone Nutricia MENA.“We act on this commitment every day through our mission to bring health through food to as many people as possible at every stage of their lives, without compromising our environment.”

Ahmed Elshal, General Secretary of Danone Nutricia MENA, said:“It has been a longstanding goal of the company to reach this achievement and be among the leading companies inspiring and empowering others in the Middle East that make a positive impact. This certification signifies our strong commitment to put people, communities and the environment at the heart of everything we do.”

To obtain the B Corp certification, companies must undergo a thorough B Impact Assessment from B Lab Company and achieve a minimum score of 80 out of 200.

In addition to providing essential nutrition products across its portfolio, Danone Nutricia MENA is committed to serving underserved populations and offering convenient nutritional solutions for homecare patients in the region.

Danone Nutricia Middle East DMCC operates in more than 18 countries in the MENA region.

To learn more visit: Nutricia DMCC - Certified B Corporation - B Lab Global