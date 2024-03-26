IDS Brings Its Industrial Cameras To Fizyr's New Vision Packs

(MENAFN- Pressat) With IDS, Fizyr certified Vision Packs solve complex automation challenges right out of the box

Fizyr, providing the smartest and fastest vision AI for robotic systems, welcomes IDS to its Partner Program. IDS cameras are integrated into several of Fizyr's new certified Vision Packs , and integrators now have access to a variety of Vision Pack configurations to solve complex automation challenges.

Fizyr's certified Vision Packs currently solve six of the most complex yet common automation challenges: Pick & Place, Singulation, Palletization/Depal, Detection, Trailer/Container Unloading and Laundry. Integrators can choose from several configurations to secure the best components, capabilities and costs to most effectively solve customer automation challenges. Through its Partner Program, Fizyr continues to develop new combinations and use cases for its Vision Packs.

“IDS is an industry leader, and its trusted industrial cameras are used in a wide array of applications,” said Fizyr CEO Ken Fleming.“Working closely with IDS to develop solutions to complex automation challenges ensures a high level of comfort and familiarity right out the box for purchasers of Fizyr's certified Vision Packs.”

Pairing the Ensenso 3D , uEye 2D and IDS NXT (AI) lines of cameras with Fizyr's deep learning vision AI provides unparalleled robustness for a wide range of pick and place robotic cells that can handle a variety of challenging scenes and objects. Fizyr identifies each item with segmentation, shape detection and material detection. Its algorithms prioritize the actions to be taken, utilizing cascade learning to analyze inputs, calculate optimal actions and direct the robot. After each pick, a new image allows Fizyr to recalculate, account for any changes that occurred, and direct the robot's next step, all in a fraction of a second.

“At IDS, one of our key beliefs is simplicity means efficiency,” said Marian Petrovic, International Sales Director, IDS.“Fizyr's Vision Packs put that into practice by providing proven combinations of the right camera, robot, gripper and brain to solve complex problems. It's a simple, efficient solution that Fizyr has done a great job of implementing with our cameras.”

“Great partners ensure our Vision Packs help integrators achieve faster, better results and optimal ROI,” added Fleming.“IDS is one of those great partners that we are proud to push boundaries with.”

About Fizyr

Fizyr offers advanced vision AI for robots, providing the smartest, fastest and most effective brain available to maximize robotic capabilities. Compatible with all major robotics systems on the market, Fizyr enables robots to see, perceive, account for variances, learn and perform more successfully than any other robotic software, and Fizyr partners with top integrators to ensure their success. With demand growing for robotic automation, Fizyr is focused on enabling robotic and systems integrators with the best computer vision capabilities for logistics applications.

About IDS Imaging Development Systems GmbH

IDS Imaging Development Systems GmbH is a leading manufacturer of industrial cameras and pioneer in industrial image processing. The owner-managed, climate-neutral company develops modular concepts of powerful and versatile USB, GigE and 3D cameras as well as models with Artificial Intelligence (AI). The almost unlimited range of applications covers multiple non-industrial and industrial sectors of equipment, plant and mechanical engineering. The AI image processing platform IDS NXT is extremely versatile and opens up new areas of application where classic rule-based image processing reaches its limits.

Since its foundation in 1997 as a two-man company, IDS has developed into an independent, ISO and environmental-friendly certified family business with around 350 employees. The headquarters in Obersulm, Germany, is both a development and production site. With branches and representative offices in the USA, Japan, South Korea, the UK, France and the Netherlands, the technology company is also globally represented.