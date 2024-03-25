UN Security Council Observes Moment Of Silence Over Moscow Attack

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)





UNITED NATIONS, March 26 (NNN-AGENCIES) - The UN Security Council observed a minute of silence on Monday to mourn victims of an attack on a Moscow concert hall that left at least 137 people dead.

The representative of Japan, the current president of the 15-nation body, asked all members to stand to pay their respects at the start of a session on the Israel-Hamas conflict. - NNN-AGENCIES