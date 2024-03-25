               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
UN Security Council Observes Moment Of Silence Over Moscow Attack


3/25/2024 10:08:40 PM

UNITED NATIONS, March 26 (NNN-AGENCIES) - The UN Security Council observed a minute of silence on Monday to mourn victims of an attack on a Moscow concert hall that left at least 137 people dead.

The representative of Japan, the current president of the 15-nation body, asked all members to stand to pay their respects at the start of a session on the Israel-Hamas conflict. - NNN-AGENCIES

