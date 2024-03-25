Qatari Aircraft Arrives In Sudan Carrying Aid

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Port Sudan: A Qatar Armed Forces aircraft arrived at Port Sudan Airport in the Republic of Sudan carrying 40 tons of food and aid supplies provided by the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD).
The aid comes within the framework of the State of Qatar's support for the brotherly Sudanese people and their resilience in the face of the difficult circumstances experienced due to the ongoing conflict.
MENAFN25032024000063011010ID1108020178
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.