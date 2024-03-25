Alphawave Semi And Innolight Collaborate To Demonstrate Low Latency Linear Pluggable Optics With Pcie 6.0® Subsystem Sol...

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Alphawave Semi (LSE: AWE), a global leader in high-speed connectivity and compute solutions for the world's technology infrastructure, today announced its collaboration with InnoLight Technology, the leader in data center optics, to bring a low power, low latency linear pluggable optics (LPO) demonstration to OFC 2024. Operating at 64 Gbps per lane, this demonstration showcases Alphawave Semi's PCIe 6.0® subsystem (Controller + PHY) with InnoLight's LPO OSFP optics, breaking down barriers to disaggregated networking and enabling connectivity at the datacenter scale. By delivering a complete PCIe 6.0 subsystem featuring Alphawave Semi's controller IP matched with its industry-leading proven PAM4 SerDes PHY and by collaborating with InnoLight as an industry-leading optics supplier, Alphawave Semi is fostering an ecosystem for accelerating the deployment of optical connectivity and memory coherency solutions, which are essential for scaling AI workloads in next-generation data center infrastructure.

Osa Mok, Chief Marketing Officer at InnoLight, said, “We are pleased with the collaboration between Alphawave Semi and InnoLight, which demonstrates PCIe 6.0 optical connectivity that offers both low power consumption and low latency, tailored to meet the demanding requirements of high-bandwidth and high-density AI networks. Alphawave Semi's PAM4 DSP physical layer technology, leveraged with InnoLight's LPO OSFP, empowers hyperscalers to implement next-generation disaggregated, composable networks.“

Tony Chan Carusone, CTO at Alphawave Semi, said, “We see our collaboration with InnoLight as a significant driver for accelerating the adoption of PCIe technology over optics. The combination of InnoLight's market-leading optical solution with Alphawave Semi's robust DSP technology showcases how PCIe technology over optics can enable our customers to massively scale connectivity for their compute and data processing AI workloads.”

Live Demonstration at OFC Exhibit Hall, InnoLight Booth 2625

Attendees can experience a live demonstration of low power, low latency linear pluggable optics (LPO). Operating at 64 Gbps per lane, it showcases Alphawave Semi's PCIe 6.0 subsystem (Controller + PHY) with InnoLight's LPO OSFP optics.

More on Alphawave Semi's PCIe Portfolio: Alphawave Semi's PCI-Express and CXL Solution

The Alphawave Semi PCIe Controller + PHY subsystem is an extremely power-efficient, low-latency, and highly reliable interface IP, having been built off the industry's most successful PAM4 SerDes IP. It is available on the most advanced technology nodes. In AI and high-performance computing (HPC) systems where memory performance is key, the Alphawave Semi PCIe 6.0 Subsystem can be expanded to support CXL 3.0 with a PCIe and CXL Controller and enable memory coherency at the data center level.

InnoLight offers a wide range of low power, low latency 400G, 800G, and 1.6T LPO solutions for AI workloads at data center scale, with a silicon photonics platform, with expected capabilities to support PCIe Gen 6 and beyond optical connectivity. InnoLight is also a founding member of LPO-MSA ( ), and is actively working with the industry ecosystem to promote wide adoption of LPO solutions for AI networking and computing applications.

About Alphawave Semi

Alphawave Semi is a global leader in high-speed connectivity and compute silicon for the world's technology infrastructure. Faced with the exponential growth of data, Alphawave Semi's technology services a critical need: enabling data to travel faster, more reliably, and with higher performance at lower power. We are a vertically integrated semiconductor company, and our IP, custom silicon, and connectivity products are deployed by global tier-one customers in data centers, compute, networking, AI, 5G, autonomous vehicles, and storage. Founded in 2017 by an expert technical team with a proven track record in licensing semiconductor IP, our mission is to accelerate the critical data infrastructure at the heart of our digital world. To find out more about Alphawave Semi, visit: awavesemi .

About InnoLight Technology

InnoLight is a world leader in providing a wide range of high-speed optical solutions for optical communication networking, especially for AI and Data Center applications, with global footprints in California, Singapore, Thailand, Taiwan, and Suzhou China. For more information, please visit .

