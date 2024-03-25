Mindware Announces Strengthened Partnership with Oracle through the Oracle Cloud Distribution Program in the MENA Region

(MENAFN- Procre8) DUBAI, UAE—25th March, 2024 - Mindware, a leading value-added distributor (VAD) in the Middle East and Africa, and a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), today announced that it is one of the first Cloud Distributors to join Oracle’s Cloud Distribution Program. Mindware, with the support of Oracle, will focus on growing cloud consumption in the MENA region through its partner ecosystem.



The Cloud Distribution Program (CDP) is a global program that launched in 2023 to focus on strengthening partnerships with established Cloud Distributors to expand the reach of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) into both new and existing markets, with a particular focus on small and midsize business markets.



By working with Oracle, Mindware will leverage the collective strength of both channel ecosystems to promote the adoption of OCI and drive long-term utilization growth, while delivering successful outcomes for customers.



“Our aim is to position Mindware as the premier cloud distributor in the region by offering integrated solutions from various hyperscalers. Leveraging the capabilities of OCI will play a crucial role in achieving our business objectives and enhancing our position as a trusted cloud solutions provider,” said Philippe Jarre, President, Mindware Group. “Mindware’s collaboration with Oracle further extends our commitment to the Oracle community and our customers. We look forward to leveraging the power of OCI to help us achieve our business goals.”



“We are excited to have Mindware join the Oracle Cloud Distribution Program. Mindware’s service capabilities, deep experience and strong network in the Middle East and Africa will be invaluable in helping us expand the reach of OCI to new markets in the region, particularly in the small and midsize customer segments,” said Havovi Yazdabadi, Vice President, Technology Alliances and Channels, EMEA, Oracle.



OCI is a deep and broad platform of cloud infrastructure services that enable customers to build and run a wide range of applications in a scalable, secure, highly available, and high-performance environment. From application development and business analytics to data management, integration, security, AI, and infrastructure services including Kubernetes and VMware, OCI delivers comprehensive security, performance, and cost savings. In addition, with multi-cloud, hybrid cloud, public cloud, and dedicated cloud options, OCI’s distributed cloud offers customers the benefits of cloud with greater control over data residency and locality. As a result, customers can bring enterprise workloads to the cloud quickly and efficiently, while having the tools to help address their compliance requirements.







