UN changes reaction to Moscow terrorist assault following protest

(MENAFN) The United Nations has adjusted its initial statement regarding Friday's terrorist attack at a concert venue near Moscow following objections raised by the Russian Foreign Ministry over the wording of the original message. After the ministry questioned the language used in the initial statement, Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, expressed gratitude for the "timely correction and formulation of a clear position" in a post on Telegram.



The revised statement, issued by Farhan Haq, deputy spokesperson for United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, now unequivocally condemns the attack, stating that Guterres "condemns in the strongest possible terms today's terrorist attack at a concert hall outside Moscow." Additionally, the statement extends deep condolences to the bereaved families, the people, and the government of the Russian Federation.



The alteration came after Zakharova criticized the original statement, which expressed the United Nation's "sadness" regarding the events at Crocus City Hall. In her post on Telegram, Zakharova questioned the choice of words, emphasizing the severity of the attack and the emotions it evoked, such as terror, shock, and condemnation.



Furthermore, the response to the attack has extended beyond diplomatic channels, with condolences pouring in from various countries, including those with both friendly and strained relations with Russia. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, for instance, reached out to his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, to convey Ankara's "unconditional condemnation of the bloody terrorist attack."



The adjustment in the United Nation's statement underscores the importance of precise language in addressing acts of terrorism and reflects the global community's solidarity in condemning such heinous acts. As investigations into the attack continue, international cooperation and condemnation remain critical in addressing the ongoing threat posed by terrorism.

