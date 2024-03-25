France increases terrorist alarm level

(MENAFN) In response to the tragic attack on a crowded music venue in Russia, which claimed the lives of 137 individuals, France has taken swift action to bolster its national security measures. Following the assault at Crocus City Hall near Moscow, where assailants opened fire and set the venue ablaze, President Vladimir Putin confirmed that all perpetrators had been apprehended while attempting to flee towards the Ukrainian border.



Although the Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISIS-K) has claimed responsibility for the heinous act, Moscow has yet to confirm the group's involvement. Nonetheless, the French government, led by Prime Minister Gabriel Attal, has taken proactive steps to address the potential threats posed by such extremist organizations.



Prime Minister Attal announced via social media platform X (formerly Twitter) that President Emmanuel Macron has convened a meeting of the National Defense and Security Council in response to the attack. Citing concerns over the Islamic State's claim of responsibility and the looming threats faced by France, Attal stated that the country's Vigipirate plan, its national security alert system, has been elevated to its highest level.



France's decision to heighten its terrorism alert level underscores the gravity of the situation and the government's commitment to ensuring the safety and security of its citizens. This move comes in the wake of France's enduring struggle against terrorism, marked by tragic incidents such as the January 2015 attacks in Paris and subsequent assaults that have claimed numerous lives.



Instituting Operation Sentinel, which involved the deployment of armed soldiers to patrol major cities, was among the measures undertaken by the French government in response to heightened security threats. The nation faced its deadliest Islamist attacks in recent history in November 2015, when coordinated suicide bombings and shootings in Paris resulted in the loss of 130 innocent lives.



As France grapples with the persistent threat of terrorism, the decision to raise the Vigipirate alert level reflects a proactive approach aimed at preempting potential attacks and safeguarding the nation against extremist violence.

