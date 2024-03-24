S. Korean-Built Nuclear Reactor Successfully Connects To UAE Power Grid

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The fourth unit of the South Korean-built Barakah nuclear power
plant in the United Arab Emirates has been successfully connected
to the Middle East nation's power transmission grid, South Korea's
state-run utility company said Sunday, Azernews reports, citing Yonhap.
The Unit 4 plant began operations earlier this month and
delivered the first megawatts of carbon-free electricity Saturday,
according to the Korea Electric Power Corp. (KEPCO).
Its commercial operation is expected to begin this year after
further tests, and Unit 4 will add another 1,400 megawatts of
zero-carbon emission electricity to the UAE's grid.
The No. 4 unit is one of the four nuclear reactors built in
Barakah, 270 kilometers west of Abu Dhabi, under a US$20 billion
contract won by a KEPCO-led consortium in 2009. The project marked
South Korea's first export of a homegrown commercial atomic power
plant.
When the four units are in commercial operation, the Barakah
plant will produce up to 25 percent of the UAE's electricity needs
and is expected to help guarantee the UAE's energy sustainability
and achieve its net-zero goals, KEPCO said.
"We've taken a step closer to the successful completion of the
UAE reactor project. We will continue to do our best to ensure its
success," KEPCO chief Kim Dong-cheol said.
South Korea will continue to expand cooperation in the energy
field with the UAE and actively seek to win more nuclear power
plant projects from overseas, he added.
