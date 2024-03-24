Another Georgian Volunteer Soldier Killed Fighting For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Georgian soldier Tengiz Chania, who fought on the side of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, was killed in a Russian missile attack.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by NewsGeorgia with reference to the Mtavari TV channel.

Chania served in the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, created on the basis of the Azov Battalion, in the Avdiivka-Marinka sector.

He was killed in a Russian missile attack on Friday, March 22. His body has not yet been removed from the battlefield.

Chania was a refugee from Abkhazia and took part in the war in Abkhazia and the August

war in 2008.

He also served in the Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Georgia and in the Special Forces of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

German fighter killed in Ukraine

The soldier went to Ukraine from the very beginning of Russia's full-scale aggression. During his service, he was wounded twice, but after recovering, he returned to the frontline both times.

Since February 2022, 62 Georgian soldiers have been killed in the war in Ukraine: citizens and natives of Georgia who had Ukrainian citizenship.

As reported by Ukrinform, on

March 10, it became known that two more soldiers of the Georgian Legion, which is fighting against the Russian invaders, were killed in action in Ukraine. Nodar Nasirov and Giorgi Gogiashvili were killed while performing combat missions on the frontline.