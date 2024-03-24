France Offers Evacuation Flights For Vulnerable Citizens In Haiti

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP
Paris: France will provide special flights for its "most vulnerable" citizens to leave Haiti, Paris' foreign ministry said on Sunday, as air links with Port-au-Prince have been cut during political chaos.
"France's embassy in Port-au-Prince remains open and is still working despite the degraded conditions," the ministry told AFP in a statement, adding that staff are "completely mobilised to support the French community on the ground".
