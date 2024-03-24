IOTA Ecosystem DLT reveals USD10M investment fund for TradeTech solutions

(MENAFN) In a significant move aimed at fostering innovation and bolstering the development of TradeTech solutions, IOTA Ecosystem DLT has announced the launch of a new investment fund worth USD10 million. This fund is strategically designed to provide crucial support to startups and venture projects that are leveraging digital technology initiatives and exploring the tokenization of real-world assets. The announcement, unveiled during the "Investobia 2024" events, aligns with the overarching vision of Investobia to empower entrepreneurs and facilitate their expansion into emerging economic sectors.



The initiative underscores Investobia's commitment to providing entrepreneurs with the necessary resources and opportunities to nurture and scale their innovative projects. By catalyzing investment in TradeTech solutions, the fund seeks to drive advancements in trade technology, foster greater connectivity, and enhance efficiency within the global trade ecosystem. Moreover, it aims to democratize access to trade financing solutions for businesses and governments, aligning with the broader objectives of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in advancing technological innovation in global trade.



In collaboration with "TLIP," a digital system specializing in storing and sharing commercial data, the fund endeavors to create a conducive environment for TradeTech innovation. TLIP's expertise will complement the fund's efforts to promote the adoption of cutting-edge technologies and facilitate seamless data exchange within the trade landscape. Emphasizing a regional focus, the initiative aims to support emerging companies based in the United Arab Emirates and across the African continent.



By channeling investments into TradeTech startups and ventures, the fund seeks to drive economic growth, foster job creation, and propel technological advancements in regions with burgeoning entrepreneurial ecosystems. Through strategic partnerships and targeted investments, IOTA Ecosystem DLT and Investobia aspire to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of global trade, driving sustainable development, and fostering inclusive prosperity across borders.

