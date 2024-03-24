Media reports America scraps airborne guided-energy arms plan

(MENAFN) In a significant strategic shift, the United States Air Force has announced the suspension of its efforts to integrate a 60kw-class laser weapon onto the AC-130J, a close air support aircraft, according to reports from The War Zone. The decision to terminate the Airborne High Energy Laser (AHEL) program was confirmed by the Air Force Special Operations Command (AFSOC), signaling a departure from previous initiatives aimed at enhancing the capabilities of the venerable Lockheed AC-130 aircraft.



The AC-130, derived from the C-130 Hercules transport, has been a staple in United States military operations for over five decades, particularly in ground attack missions. The latest iteration, the AC-130J Ghostrider, introduced in 2015, was intended to be outfitted with the AHEL system, adding a directed energy weapon to its arsenal. However, the scrapping of the AHEL program underscores a broader shift within the Pentagon's strategic outlook, with a renewed focus on potential conflicts with peer competitors like China.



The decision to halt the AHEL program comes after years of delays and setbacks, with the Pentagon prioritizing preparations for what it terms "high-end" warfare scenarios over counter-insurgency operations. While the laser system was initially touted as a promising solution for dealing with militants in environments where United States air superiority is uncontested, the evolving strategic landscape has prompted a reassessment of priorities.



Furthermore, the potential removal of 105mm howitzers from the AC-130J fleet, as mentioned in the Pentagon's latest budget request, underscores this strategic realignment. With only 17 out of 30 aircraft having received this upgrade as of last November, the shift away from counter-insurgency tools toward capabilities better suited for potential conflicts with near-peer adversaries is becoming increasingly apparent.



The Department of Defense's fiscal year 2025 budget request, totaling USD849.8 billion, notably excludes any new funding for the AHEL program, signaling its imminent termination. This decision reflects the Pentagon's evolving strategic posture and its emphasis on modernizing capabilities to address emerging threats in an increasingly complex global security environment.



As the United States military continues to adapt to evolving geopolitical challenges, the suspension of the AHEL program serves as a testament to the dynamic nature of defense priorities and the imperative to align capabilities with strategic objectives in an ever-changing world.

