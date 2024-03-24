Congo brings back death penalty

(MENAFN) The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has made a significant policy shift by lifting a moratorium on the death penalty that had been in place for over twenty years. The decision, announced by the Ministry of Justice, comes in response to ongoing armed conflicts and militant attacks plaguing the central African nation.



According to the Ministry of Justice, the moratorium on capital punishment since 2003 was seen as contributing to impunity for offenders, particularly in light of the recurring armed conflicts in the eastern part of the DRC. This region has been marred by decades of conflict involving various armed groups, including the notorious M23 group, whose recent deadly attacks have resulted in the displacement of thousands of civilians. Reports indicate that the M23, a Tutsi-led group, has gained control over significant portions of North Kivu province, exacerbating the security situation.



The decision to reinstate the death penalty comes amidst accusations against neighboring Rwanda for allegedly arming M23 insurgents to fuel conflict in the DRC, although Rwanda has consistently denied these claims. Despite the existence of death penalty sentencing in the DRC, no executions have been carried out in over two decades, with most offenders receiving commuted sentences of life imprisonment. Notably, last October, a member of the National Assembly, Edouard Mwangachuchu, was sentenced to death by a military court on charges related to treason and involvement with the M23 rebel movement.



Justice Minister Rose Mutombo cited the role of foreign states and complicit individuals in domestic hostilities, underscoring the need to address internal and external factors contributing to the resurgence of terrorism and urban banditry. The reinstatement of the death penalty is seen as a measure to combat traitors within the country's army and counteract the escalating acts of violence.



As the DRC grapples with internal strife and external pressures, the decision to resume executions raises questions about the effectiveness and ethical implications of capital punishment in addressing complex security challenges and fostering peace and stability in the region.

MENAFN24032024000045015687ID1108014764