Swiss Government Makes New Attempt At Introducing E-ID

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The Swiss parliament will begin debating a new bill to introduce electronic proof of identity (e-ID) on Thursday, three years after voters rejected similar proposals in a referendum.



This time, however, the government is proposing a state solution. The government is the first to vote on the draft bill. The federal government said in November when presenting the legislation that the e-ID should be available from 2026.

The use of e-ID would to be voluntary, free of charge and valid both on the internet and in everyday life, for example when ordering a digital criminal record or as proof of age when buying alcohol in a shop.

+'Electronic identity will make life easier for Swiss Abroad'

All federal services for which the e-ID can be used should also continue to be offered in analogue form. At the same time, all Swiss authorities must accept the e-ID as valid proof of identity, provided they authorise electronic proof of identity in principle.



Security concerns tipped the scales against e-ID in the 2021 referendum, which the government has taken into account, it said in November when presenting the new bill. Private individuals will no longer be involved, and the government would be responsible for issuing e-IDs and providing the infrastructure required



Bill praised for 'significant' changes

In February, a parliamentary committee voted in favour of the new draft bill by 21 to zero, with three abstentions. It said that the new draft differed“significantly” from that which failed in 2021.

According to the government, e-ID users would have the 'greatest possible control' over their data, which would be safeguarded both by the system itself and by minimising the necessary data flows and decentralised data storage on the user's smartphone.

+Swiss Abroad give a clear 'yes' to a digital ID

However, the preliminary consultation committee is proposing several changes to the draft to further increase protection of personal data, for example making it possible to identify age anonymously, and emphasise the role of the government.



