Qatar CSR Summit From April 30 To May 2

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar University and Mubadara for Social Impact announced the 2nd edition of Qatar CSR Summit under the patronage of HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani.

The event will take place from April 30 to May 2 at the Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC) under the theme of 'The Future of CSR in a Circular Economy'.

An initiative by Mubadara for Social Impact, the upcoming Qatar CSR Summit 2024 comes as part of the 11th Qatar CSR National Program. Alongside the conference and exhibition, the event will also include the annual Qatar CSR National Report and the prestigious Qatar CSR Awards; a special programme that aims to honor organisations and individuals for embracing the principles of corporate responsibility in their business philosophy and operations to achieve positive impact on their stakeholders and adopt innovative sustainable solutions to pressing social challenges.

Prof. Rana Sobh, Dean, College of Business and Economics at Qatar University and Chairman of the Conference Steering Committee, said:“The second edition of the conference represents a substantial advancement compared to its inaugural iteration held last May, whether in terms of participation or the topics covered. The event enjoys the vast support of dozens of public and private Qatari entities, including Ministry of Commerce and Industry, which is the government partner, and Ooredoo, the exclusive telecommunications sponsor among others.

In addition to leading local organisations, this year highlights extensive international participation from a range of esteemed academic and humanitarian institutions, such as the UN Global Compact, UNESCO, and International Labour Organisation.

The conference also features MENA Business Schools Alliance for Sustainability (MEBAS) as the academic partner.

Launched by Qatar University's College of Business and Economics in October of the preceding year, MEBAS boasts 15 accredited business schools from the region, bringing valuable academic insight and expertise to the event.”

Sobh commented,“The conference agenda promises to be packed with thought-provoking panel discussions, informative interventions, and interactive workshops covering various aspects of the circular economy, sustainability, and human rights. These sessions will be led by esteemed experts and academics from top business schools and participating international organisations. The conference will also host over 15 international speakers during its sessions and accompanying workshops."

Dr. Saif Ali al-Hajri, president, Mubadara for Social Impact and CEO of the National CSR Programme, said: "The remarkable success of last year's event has captured the interest of numerous regional and international stakeholders in corporate social responsibility, sustainability, and social development. We are excited about the extensive international participation anticipated this year."

He added:“This event brings together key players in the field of corporate social responsibility from all over the world, promising to promote engaging discussions, facilitate the exchange of experiences and expertise, and embrace CSR global best practices and impactful initiatives in Qatar.”

