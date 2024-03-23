APC Announces Export Of Largest Red Granular Potash Shipment In Its History

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 23 (Petra) -- The Arab Potash Company (APC) declared on Saturday that it had shipped 56,800 tons of red granular potash to Brazil, making it the largest export of the product in company history.The shipment coincides with the beginning of trial production operations at the soon-to-be formally inaugurated new granular potash facility, which will help boost the APC's granular potash production capacity from 500,000 tons to 1.2 million tons a year.APC Chairman, Shehadah Abu Hdaib, confirmed that this step is the result of the company's continuous efforts to expand and grow by investing in technology and innovation, developing new products and categories, and opening up non-traditional markets.He stressed that the APC is taking steady and deliberate steps to expand the reach of its diverse and high-quality products to various global markets in implementation of its strategy aimed at achieving growth and maximizing returns by diversifying products and positioning itself in markets with high price returns.He pointed out that the new granular potash plant is a qualitative leap in the journey of the APC, as it will enable it to reach new markets and enhance its competitive capabilities on a global level, stressing that the company will continue its efforts to strengthen its leading position in the production and export of potash in the world.Abu Hdaib explained that the entry of the APC's exports to the Brazilian market has increased the volume of Jordanian exports and had a positive impact on the trade balance, noting that the company is committed to strengthening the supply of global markets with potash as an essential element in ensuring the availability of grains and agricultural products for end users and customers, and thus enhancing global food security, especially in light of the geopolitical challenges facing the world.For his part, APC's CEO, Maen Nsour, explained that red granular potash helped the company enter new major markets, the top of which is the Brazilian market, which consumes more than 12 million tons annually, which is also considered an important market within the global markets consuming potash, supported by agricultural industries that play a major role in achieving global food security.He added that red granular potash is exported to other strategic markets, such as the American, Australian, and Thai and Vietnamese markets, noting that the consumption of red granular potash constitutes more than 35% of the total potash consumption in the world.Nsour pointed out that the traditional markets in which the APC has been present during the past decades are currently witnessing fierce price competition due to the change that has occurred in the global potash trade pathways in light of the continued geopolitical unrest in the Black Sea and the sanctions on major potash-producing countries and companies.He explained that the APC produced and sold in 2023 new varieties of potash with special chemical and physical compositions to meet the needs of customers in new markets and expand the company's customer base, pointing out that the company has also innovated new logistical solutions that included the use of major ports in Europe to transport potash exports to other ports; and using these ports as distribution centers, which contributed to reaching a larger number of customers.The Arab Potash Company opened a representative office in the city of S?o Paulo in Brazil in February 2023 with the aim of increasing its sales of red granular potash to this important market, which is expected to witness growth in the future, as the company's sales to Brazil are expected to reach 450,000 tons during 2024 compared to less than 50,000 tons before 2020.Brazil is one of the largest consumers of fertilizers in the world, and it is also the largest importer of potassium fertilizer in the world, as it consumes about 17% of the world's production of this material.