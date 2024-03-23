Ukraine Presses Charges Against Russian Soldier For Killing Civilian In Kyiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Security Service of Ukraine has pressed charges in absentia against a Russian military serviceman who, during the temporary occupation of the village of Mokrets in Kyiv region is believed to have shot a local resident only to rob him of his cell phone.

This was reported by the SBU press center, Ukrinform saw.

"This is Timur Seferov - a 32-year-old contracted soldier with the 15th separate motorized rifle brigade, the Central Military District of the Russian Armed Forces. In the occupied village of Mokrets, Brovary district, together with other invaders, the ruscist opened fire at private residences, broke into them, and took people's property," the statement reads.

It has been documented that during one of these raids, Seferov decided to take a cell phone from a 53-year-old local man.

Having faced resistance, the Russian shot the civilian several times in the backyard of his home, killing the man on the spot.

The soldier is charged under Art. 438 Part 2 of the Criminal Code (violation of laws and customs of war).

The SBU intends to put the perpetrator on the international wanted list.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine's law enforcers pressed charges in absentia against a Russian National Guardsman, who is believed to have opened deadly fire on civilians trying to flee the town of Hostomel in their cars.