US 'Strongly' Condemns Terror Attack In Moscow

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The US on Saturday "strongly" condemned Friday's "heinous"
terrorist attack in Moscow, as well as "terrorism in all its
forms," Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.
"The United States strongly condemns yesterday's deadly
terrorist attack in Moscow," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken
said in a statement.
"We send our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones
of those killed and all affected by this heinous crime," he said,
adding: "We condemn terrorism in all its forms and stand in
solidarity with the people of Russia in grieving the loss of life
from this horrific event."
At least 133 people were killed and 145 were injured after
gunmen opened fire at concertgoers late Friday. The attack took
place as the rock band Picnic was about to perform at the Crocus
City Hall just west of Moscow.
Russian authorities have arrested 11 people in connection with
the attack, including four directly involved, according to the
Federal Security Service.
