Egypt, Singapore Call For Ceasefire In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, March 23 (KUNA) -- Egypt's Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and his Singaporean counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan had affirmed the need of pushing ahead efforts to reach a permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

The two ministers discussed in Cairo in detail some international and regional issues of common interest that topped with the ongoing war in the Strip, Egypt's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The Singaporean minister listened to Shoukry's briefings about the situation in Gaza and humanitarian disaster of the Gazans as well as Egypt's efforts made to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Strip, it added.

Shoukry reiterated that Egypt warned against continued deterioration of the disastrous humanitarian situation in the Strip, it noted.

He also rejected categorically any scenario of forced displacement of Gazans and the liquidation of the Palestinian cause as well as ground incursions of Rafah City, it stated.

Shoukry affirmed Egypt's keenness on enhancing commercial and investment ties with Singapore in a manner that reflects available huge potential to enhance economic cooperation for the two countries' interests.

Meanwhile, Singapore's minister said that the safe and sustainable flow of navigation in Suez Canal is a supreme interest of his country as the canal is the optimal way of trade to Europe.

He said that he looks forward to boosting cooperation with Egypt in renewable energy, agriculture and tourism fields, according to the statement.

The meeting further touched distinguished relations between Egypt and Singapore that have witnessed tangible developments over the past years. (end)

