Ukrainian Forces Down 55 Enemy Kamikaze Drones, 37 Missiles Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's defense forces destroyed 55 Russian Shahed drones and 37 missiles on the night of March 21 to March 22.

Ukrainian Air Force Commander Mykola Oleschuk announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

According to him, Russia launched a combined missile and drone attack against critical infrastructure in Ukraine.

In total, the enemy used 151 drones and missiles for the aerial attack, including:



63 Shahed-136/131 drones (launched from Primorsko-Akhtarsk);

12 Iskander-M ballistic missiles (Belgorod region and temporarily occupied Crimea);

40 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles (launched from 13 Tu-95MS strategic bombers in the Caspian Sea area);

5 Kh-22 cruise missiles (launched from five Tu-22M3 bombers in the Rostov region);

7 Kh-47M2 Kinzhal hypersonic missiles (launched from 10 MiG-31K jets in the Tambov region);

2 Kh-59 guided aerial missiles (launched from two Su-30s or Su-34 in the temporarily captured part of the Zaporizhzhia region); 22 S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles (Belgorod and Kursk regions).

Anti-aircraft missile units of the Ukrainian Air Force and the Ukrainian Ground Forces, mobile fire groups, and electronic warfare units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces were involved in repelling the aerial attack.

Ukrainian forces destroyed 92 targets, including:



55 Shahed-136/131 drones;

35 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles; 2 Kh-59 guided aerial missiles.