74 Combat Engagements Occurred In Frontline Over Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, 74 combat engagements took place at the frontline.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

On March 21, there were 74x combat engagements.

On March 21, the enemy launched a total of 36x missile and 55x air strikes, 150x MLRS attacks at the positions of Ukrainian troops and various settlements. Unfortunately, the russian terrorist attacks have killed and wounded civilians.

The russian occupiers launched a massive attack on Ukraine yet again. The enemy attack combined missiles of various types and Shahed UAVs and began in the evening of March 21 with the use of strike UAVs. On the night of March 22, the russians launched cruise missiles. Information on the aftermath of this attack and the destruction caused is currently being updated.

On March 21, air strikes hit Vorozhba, Hrytsenkove (Sumy oblast), Synkivka (Kharkiv oblast), Nadiya, Bilohorivka (Luhansk oblast), Terny, Novosadove, Hryhorivka, Kalynivka, New York, Novobakhmutivka, Orlivka, Krasnohorivka, Kurakhove, Novomykhailivka, Staromaiorske (Donetsk oblast), and Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia oblast).

Around 120x settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv oblasts came under artillery fire.

Volyn and Polissya axes: no significant changes.

Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna axes: the adversary maintains its military presence in the russian areas bordering Ukraine. The enemy troops conduct subversion in order to prevent the deployment of Ukrainian troops to threatened axes. The adversary increases the density of minefields along the state border in Belgorod oblast (russia).

Kupyansk axis: with the air support, the enemy launched 2x unsuccessful assaults on the positions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in the vicinity of Synkivka (Kharkiv oblast).

Lyman axis: the Ukrainian troops repelled 11x adversary attacks in the vicinities of Bilohorivka (Luhansk oblast), Terny, Spirne, Vesele, and Rozdolivka (Donetsk oblast). With the air support, the invaders attempted to break through the defense of Ukrainian troops in that area.

Bakhmut axis: the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 15x attacks of the adversary in the vicinities of Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka (Donetsk oblast).

Avdiivka axis: the Ukrainian defenders repelled 5x enemy attacks in the vicinities of settlements of Berdychi, Semenivka, Tonenke, and Prevomaiske (Donetsk oblast).

Novopavlivka axis: the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the vicinities of Krasnohorivka, Novomykhailivka, Vodyane, and Urozhaine. With the air support, the invaders made 25x attempts to break through the defense of Ukrainian troops in that area.

Orikhiv axis: with the air support, the enemy launched 8x attacks on the positions of Ukrainian defenders in the vicinities of Staromaiorske (Donetsk oblast) and Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia oblast).

Kherson axis: the enemy did not conduct any offensive (assault) operations.

At the same time, the Ukrainian soldiers continue their active operations to inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation troops, and exhaust the enemy all along the front line.

On March 21, Ukrainian Air Force launched air strikes on 7x concentrations of troops, weapons and military equipment, and 2x anti-aircraft missile systems of the adversary.

The Ukrainian missile troops hit 1x artillery system and 2x air defense systems of the russian invaders.

As reported, Russia's total combat losses in the war in Ukraine from February 24, 2022, to March 21, 2024, amounted to about 433,840 invaders, including another 750 people over the past day.