Seica China Will Showcase The Latest, Leading-Edge, Test Solutions At Productronica China

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Accelerating innovation has always been a touchstone of Seica\'s approach to providing solutions to the electronics industry, so visitors to Seica China\'s and Smart Team\'s booth E5.5242 at Productronica China will see full alignment with this theme in the latest, leading-edge, test solutions.



On display the PILOT VX, the flexible, configurable flying Probe test system with an unrivaled set of technologically advanced tools, able to provide the test solutions required by the huge diversity which characterize today\'s electronics, and the Rapid H8, the horizontal flying probe test system designed specifically for testing any type of printed circuit board from simple single sided circuits, to complex multi layers, inner-layers and ceramics.



The PILOT VX test platform is the new gold standard in terms of flying probe speed and performance. New, state-of-the-art mechanical architecture and motion controllers enable a reduction of up to 50% in test time, 12 multi-function test heads provide the capability for double-side probing of up to 44 points simultaneously and technologically advanced measurement hardware and a new measurement technique provide unrivaled test performance. Optimized VIVA software management saves even more time by enabling the parallelization of different types of tests, and smart analysis capabilities together, with algorithms based on the principles of artificial intelligence can automatically optimize the test flow in run-time, while maintaining test coverage targets. The FlyPod option extends testing capability even more by specializing a single mobile probe to carry up to 14 channels, enabling access to boundary scan circuits and adding onboard programming capability without any external fixed cables and the Pilot VX platform includes options for testing flex circuits and the electrical and optical test of LEDs. In addition, the Pilot VX can also generate pressure/force topology maps of the device under test using the innovative FlyStrainâ„¢ option. Once a necessity for traditional fixture-based solutions, Seica has migrated these new tools to the flying prober where testing of ceramics, wafers and avionics and satellite boards requires delicate probing and traceability.



The Pilot VX is a tremendously powerful asset, deployable in every phase of today\'s accelerated product lifecycle, from concept, to design, to prototype, to production: the intrinsic capability of the Pilot VX flying prober to give immediate, extremely precise access to all of the points on a first prototype board, coupled with an extensive suite of measurement hardware and software tools, including the PR boost feature with the capability to power the board (up to 2A per probe) with all of the 8 standard electrical probes enables the test and validation of prototypes quickly and with minimum effort without requiring deep specific training on the tester or generating a test programs. Once the design has been validated, the automatic generation of a complete test program starting from the board CAD is a fast, streamlined process using SEICA\'s VIVA software platform, minimizing the setup time for pre-series and/or full production test. In fact, the dramatic improvements in speed and performance achieved in the Pilot VX platform, has now made flying probe test a key solution in many high-volume production environments with a high level of automation.



Visitors to Seica China\'s booth will also see the fully automated Rapid H8 equipped with 8 completely independent mobile probes, four probes on each side. Thanks to the third generation of linear guide technology the Rapid H8 is able to achieve very high speed with the maximum accuracy and measurement repeatability, equipped with innovative new probe styles can perform the same traditional tests such as 2-wire and Kelvin test (4wire) for testing of the latest materials used in the PCB fabrication industry.



Seica\'s Flying probe platform offers also a full turnkey solution for the Probe Cards test, the Pilot V8 XL HR, a system that brings together in a unique system 3 different tools to perform: Bare Board Test for single LOâ„¢ & PCB Test, ICT & Functional test for assembled PCB test and Probe Cards Test for PCB+MLO.

