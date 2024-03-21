CNH Brand Sponsors The 10Th Rio Open

(MENAFN- 3BL) CNH brand New Holland is back at the 10th Rio Open .

With the aim of bringing together the countryside and the city through sport, the CNH brand sponsored the largest tennis tournament in South America for the second consecutive year.

The event was held between February 17 and 25 at the Brazilian Jockey Club, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ), bringing together some of the most important names in world tennis.

"With this sponsorship, New Holland wants to bring the message of agribusiness to all audiences, and sport is a great tool for us to do that. Both the athlete and the farmer share common values and characteristics, such as the need to prepare very well to carry out their activities competently, and the resilience to endure difficulties along the way, as well as overcoming obstacles in pursuit of their goals. Both in agriculture and sports, the achievements are a natural consequence of daily effort and dedication", says Paulo Máximo, Director of Commercial Marketing at New Holland Agriculture for Latin America.

New Holland has a tradition of supporting sport and agriculture. In 2021, the brand was a sponsor of the Nitto ATP Finals , a traditional European tennis tournament, which took place in Turin, Italy. Played since 1970, the competition brings together the eight best singles players in the world and the eight best doubles, and is broadcast to more than 180 countries.

In 2022, the brand was also present at one of the main cycling competitions in the world, the Giro d'Italia , which is one of the prestigious annual Grand Tours of world cycling. Lasting three weeks, it is usually the first to be held in the year, followed by the Tour de France and the Vuelta a España.

In football, in addition to sponsoring Juventus , from Turin, between 2007 and 2010, in Brazil New Holland also supported the Juventude team, from Caxias (RS), in 2021 and 2022, during the Gaucho Championship, Copa do Brasil and Brazilian Championship.

In 2023, the brand was present on the lawns and on the racetracks, being one of the official sponsors of the most democratic football championship in the country, the Copa do Brasil. The brand also made its debut at the mixed circuit of the Ayrton Senna International Circuit, in Interlagos (SP).

To encourage and recognize diversity and inclusion, New Holland has also sponsored famed race car driver Kaká Magno since 2023, who competes in the Stock Car Series Light category. Supporting Magno reaffirms CNH's commitment to empowering women in agriculture and beyond.

According to Paulo Máximo, New Holland's partnership with the sport should not stop there. "As a brand, we are also inspired and driven by challenges, sharing the same values. In this way, we want to show the strength of agribusiness beyond agricultural borders and value the fastest growing segment in Brazil", he points out.

By sponsoring the 10th Rio Open, in addition to various sport events over the years, CNH demonstrates not just the parallels between farmers and players, but also the great value in empowering hard work and dedication – whether on the court, or in the field.