Rohitha Refuses To Budge Even As More Mps Quit COPE

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) The Chairman of the Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE) Rohitha Abeygunawardena has refused to step down even as more MPs resigned from the committee in protest over his appointment.

MP Dilan Perera was the latest MP to resign from COPE following a mass exodus of 10 others.

However, speaking in Parliament, Thursday, Abeygunawardena said that he was elected by a majority vote so his appointment stands.

He said if the opposition has an issue over it then Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa should ask to be included as a member of COPE and be appointed as the Chairman.

At least 10 MPs had resigned from the committee earlier saying they could not accept the appointment of Abeygunawardena as the Chairman.

Leader of the National People's Power (NPP) Anura Kumara Dissanayake and Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) MP Duminda Dissanayake were the latest members to step down.

MP Wasantha Yapa Bandara also resigned shortly after he was named as a replacement member of the committee on Wednesday.

MPs Eran Wickramaratne, Gamini Waleboda, Prof. Charitha Herath, Dayasiri Jayasekara, S. M. Marikkar, Hesha Withanage, and Shanakiyan Rasamanickam had resigned earlier.

Abeygunawardena was elected by majority votes as the Chairman of the committee after his name was nominated by MP Mahindananda Aluthgamage and seconded by MP Sanjeewa Edirimanna. (Colombo Gazette)