Times Of India Launches 'India For Financial Literacy' Campaign To Bridge Financial Education Gap

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, February 21, 2024: The Times of India (TOI) announces the launch of the 'India for Financial Literacy' campaign, which aims to address the critical issue of financial education in India. According to a recent study by SEBI, only 27% of India's population is deemed financially literate, highlighting a significant gap in financial knowledge and awareness among the majority.



The lack of financial literacy challenges personal financial well-being and hinders overall economic growth. TOI, in association with Stockgro, a leading platform offering expert advice on stock market trading and investing, recognises this urgent need and aims to promote financial education and empower individuals nationwide.



Financial literacy is key to making informed decisions about money management, investments, and participation in the formal financial system. Through the 'India for Financial Literacy' campaign, TOI aims to equip individuals with the necessary skills and knowledge to navigate the complexities of personal finance confidently.



Prasad Sanyal, Business Head of timesofindia, emphasised the campaign's significance: "Financial literacy transcends mere numerical comprehension; it is about acquiring the knowledge and skills essential for making informed decisions that shape our financial future. The 'India for Financial Literacy' initiative seeks to provide Indians with the foundational skills needed for financial independence."



The campaign commenced with the successful hosting of the Right To Excellence Financial Literacy Summit in New Delhi on March 4, where prominent government officials, finance experts, and influencers convened to discuss strategies for enhancing financial understanding among the populace.



As part of the campaign's ongoing efforts, TOI has introduced a dedicated content hub, offering a comprehensive range of resources tailored to enhance financial literacy. From articles by finance experts to informative podcasts, panel discussions, interactive quizzes, and financial calculators, the content hub serves as a one-stop destination for individuals seeking to improve their financial acumen.



The 'India for Financial Literacy' campaign will continue to evolve over the next four months with regular updates and additions to ensure continuous learning and growth opportunities for our audience.



Our overarching goal is to empower every Indian with the knowledge and skills to manage their finances effectively, thereby contributing to individual financial well-being and overall economic prosperity.

