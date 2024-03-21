Expansion And Developments Of The Airport Have Bolstered The Global Ground Power Unit Market

(MENAFN- Straits Research) The Global Ground Power Unit Market is witnessing a surge due to the rapid rise in the expansion and development of the airports. Additionally, the proliferation of global air passengers and cargo transportation has surged the utilization of different types of ground power units. Besides, the increasing warehouse operations at the airport have propelled the growth of the market. However, the inadequate charging infrastructure for electric ground power units has restrained the growth of the market.



The global Ground Power Unit market is expected to grow from USD 625.2 million in the year 2019 to USD 952.6 million in 2027 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4% in the forecast period.

The repercussions of COVID-19 such as lockdown and social distancing have led to a downfall in the utilization of domestic and international travel eventually restraining the growth of the ground power unit market.

North America dominates the market whereas the European region has shown the fastest growth in the market.

The mobile segment caters to the highest markets share among the different type of the Market

The civil airport's segment caters to the highest markets share among the different application in the Market





Key Players:



MAK Controls & Systems Pvt. Limited

AERO Specialties Inc.

BertoliSrl

Dynell GmbH

ITW GSE

JBT

Powervamp Ltd.

Start PAC

Textron

TLD

Tronair

Velocity Airport Solutions

WeihaiGuangtai Airport Equipment Co.



By Type



Fixed

Mobile



By Application



Civil Airport

Military Airport

Business Airport



By Power Source



Diesel

Electric





