Trade Leaders Discusses Investment Cooperation With South Africa

AMMAN - President of the Aqaba Chamber of Commerce, Nael Kabariti, and South African Ambassador to the Kingdom, Tselane Mokuena, with the accompanying delegation on Wednesday discussed means to enhance cooperation in the investment and trade sectors, as well as hosting businessmen and investors between both sides.

Kabariti confirmed the depth of relations between Jordan and South Africa in various fields, providing a comprehensive summary of the investment incentives and benefits and the importance of Aqaba's location commercially and geographically in the region in addition to the Kingdom's free trade agreements with many countries of the world, which qualifies Aqaba to an important regional investment and logistical centre for companies and investors.

The two sides discussed the possibility of hosting businessmen, investors and those interested in trade from South Africa to inform them of investment opportunities and incentives, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Mokuena praised the investment and tourism environment in Aqaba, which is considered the safest and most stable in the region, in addition to being a touristic and investment attraction in the Middle East.

Mokuena pointed to investment opportunities in South Africa, represented in advanced and smart industries, alternative energy, cars, artificial intelligence, robotics, agricultural equipment and modern irrigation systems.