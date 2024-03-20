Jusour Board Meeting Discusses Labour Market

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Board of Directors of the Qatar Manpower Solutions Co. (Jusour) held its regular meeting Wednesday, headed by HE the Minister of Labour and Chairman of Jusour's Board of Directors Dr Ali bin Smaikh al-Marri.

The meeting covered the company's business plan and its efforts to develop the labour market in Qatar by providing job opportunities to attract the national workforce to contribute to economic development efforts in priority sectors and to achieve the goals of the Third National Development Strategy that aims to prepare a highly productive skilled workforce.

The meeting also touched on other topics notably expanding the participation of Qataris in various economic sectors, creating a base that is more motivated and competitive, raising the number of highly skilled workers in the labour market, in addition to increasing the number of Qataris in the private and joint sectors in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030.

