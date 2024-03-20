Toptech Electric Expands Services To Include Plumbing

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Richland Hills, TX - TopTech Electric, a trusted name in electrical services with over 14 years of excellence in the Dallas Fort Worth area, is proud to announce the expansion of its services to include comprehensive plumbing solutions. This strategic addition is set to address the growing demands of homeowners and businesses for a single, reliable provider for their electrical and plumbing needs.



TopTech Electric is known for its commitment to the highest level of customer service and craftsmanship, offering 24/7 emergency services, fully stocked service vans, up-front pricing, and a 100% satisfaction guarantee. The company's expansion into plumbing services is a natural extension of their mission to provide comprehensive, high-quality home services.



In an effort to ensure the seamless integration of these new services and to bolster its market presence, TopTech Electric & Plumbing has partnered with Levergy, a leading digital marketing firm specialized in elevating home service providers. Levergy will be instrumental in showcasing TopTech's expanded service offerings, utilizing advanced digital marketing strategies to reach and engage customers across the Dallas Fort Worth area and beyond.



Mike White, owner of TopTech Electric & Plumbing, expressed his enthusiasm for the new services, stating, "We are thrilled to offer our valued customers a more comprehensive suite of services. For over a decade, we've been dedicated to providing exceptional electrical services, and now, by adding plumbing to our repertoire, we're able to fulfill even more of our customers' home service needs. Partnering with Levergy is a step forward in ensuring that our commitment to quality and customer satisfaction is communicated effectively to our community."



TopTech Electric & Plumbing's new plumbing services include but are not limited to leak detection, pipe repair, installation and repair of fixtures, and emergency plumbing services. These offerings complement their extensive electrical services portfolio, ensuring that TopTech remains the premier choice for home services in the region.



For more information about TopTech Electric & Plumbing and its services, visit or contact them directly at 682-262-5759. Follow them on Facebook and Yelp to stay updated on their latest offerings and promotions.



About TopTech Electric & Plumbing

TopTech Electric has been serving the Dallas Fort Worth area for over 14 years, striving to provide the highest level of customer service and craftsmanship. They offer a wide range of electrical services including emergency electrical services, electrical inspections, outlet installation, and more. With the addition of plumbing services, TopTech Electric & Plumbing continues to enhance its offerings to meet and exceed customer expectations.



Contact:

Mike White, Owner

TopTech Electric& Plumbing

7415 Whitehall St #119

Richland Hills, TX 76118

Email: ...

Phone: 682-262-5759

Website:



