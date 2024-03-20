Top general declares France ready for war

(MENAFN) In a notable interview published on Tuesday, General Pierre Schill, the chief of staff of the French Army, expressed France's readiness to confront any international developments and emphasized the country's preparedness for the most challenging engagements to safeguard its interests. Amidst recent geopolitical tensions, particularly concerning the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, French President Emmanuel Macron has consistently kept open the possibility of Western troops supporting Ukraine against Moscow, characterizing Russia as an adversary.



In his remarks to Le Monde, General Schill underscored the readiness of France's armed forces, asserting that regardless of unfolding international events, French soldiers stand poised to respond. He highlighted France's international obligations and defense commitments to nations facing significant threats, emphasizing the importance of maintaining well-trained and interoperable forces with allied armies.



Addressing the role of nuclear deterrence, General Schill cautioned that while it serves as a deterrent against certain threats, it may not suffice to prevent conflicts deemed to be below the threshold of vital interests. He emphasized the necessity for the French Army to exhibit credibility through its responsiveness in projecting force and conducting operations of broader scope.



General Schill elaborated on France's military capabilities, stating that the country can deploy a division comprising approximately 20,000 personnel within 30 days and possesses the resources to command an army corps of up to 60,000, inclusive of allied divisions.



President Macron's recent statements on France's stance regarding the conflict in Ukraine were reiterated, clarifying that while France supports Kiev, it does not consider itself to be at war with Russia. However, he reiterated the characterization of Russia as an adversary and affirmed that the possibility of NATO troop deployment to Ukraine cannot be discounted.



General Schill's remarks shed light on France's strategic posture and readiness to navigate complex geopolitical dynamics, underscoring the nation's commitment to safeguarding its interests and fulfilling its international responsibilities in an increasingly uncertain global landscape.

MENAFN20032024000045015687ID1108000168