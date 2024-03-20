(MENAFN) Sergey Naryshkin, the head of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), has made startling assertions regarding France's purported preparations to deploy troops to Ukraine. In a statement issued on Tuesday, Naryshkin claimed that Paris is gearing up to send as many as 2,000 troops to support Ukraine in its conflict against Russia.



These claims come amidst escalating tensions between Russia and Western nations, with French President Emmanuel Macron recently stating that he cannot rule out the possibility of Western soldiers being dispatched to assist Kiev. Despite denying accusations of waging war against Russia, Macron has labeled Moscow as an adversary.



The Russian military and top officials have repeatedly highlighted the presence of French mercenaries fighting alongside Ukrainian forces. In January, the Russian Defense Ministry reported the deaths of over 60 foreigners, predominantly French nationals, in a precision strike against a gathering of foreign fighters.



According to Naryshkin, the French Armed Forces are growing increasingly concerned about the rising number of French casualties in Ukraine. This surge in fatalities has reportedly surpassed a "psychological threshold," raising fears of potential public protests. Naryshkin alleges that Macron's government is withholding information about the casualties and delaying the disclosure of this sensitive data.



Furthermore, Naryshkin asserts that the French military is apprehensive about the feasibility of conducting a troop deployment to Ukraine without alerting Russia. Such an operation, he claims, would likely be detected by Russian forces, making French soldiers vulnerable to attacks.



In Naryshkin's estimation, French troops entering Ukraine would inevitably become legitimate targets for Russian military action. These assertions underscore the complex and volatile dynamics of the conflict in Eastern Europe, as tensions between Russia and Western powers continue to escalate.



The claims made by Russia's top spy shed light on France's potential military involvement in the Ukraine conflict and highlight the challenges and risks associated with such a deployment. As diplomatic efforts falter and the situation on the ground remains precarious, the specter of further escalation looms large over the region.

