               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Amazon Wins First Civil Case In Italy Over Fake Reviews


3/19/2024 7:08:32 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Online retail giant Amazon said Tuesday that has won its first civil case in Italy against fake reviews, after a Milan court upheld its suit against a site that attempted to facilitate the publication of 5-star ratings on co, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.

It said the court had ordered the closure of the Realreviews site and banned its operator from carrying out similar activities in the future.

The court ruled that the site owner had breached competition laws, thereby damaging Amazon and its customers.

MENAFN19032024000195011045ID1107998079

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search