Amazon Wins First Civil Case In Italy Over Fake Reviews

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Online retail giant Amazon said Tuesday that has won its first
civil case in Italy against fake reviews, after a Milan court
upheld its suit against a site that attempted to facilitate the
publication of 5-star ratings on co, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.
It said the court had ordered the closure of the Realreviews
site and banned its operator from carrying out similar activities
in the future.
The court ruled that the site owner had breached competition
laws, thereby damaging Amazon and its customers.
