Former Armenian FM Resumes Career Through Being Social Media Influencer

Despite the fact that over time, even the most radical forces in
Armenia accepted Azerbaijan's liberation of Garabagh from
occupation as a reality, some old and defunct Armenian politicians
still try to grab the headlines with the claims of the so-called
republic of artsakh.
Pashinyan's government, which is well-known due to its
incompetence in politics, has expressed its interest in close
cooperation with Azerbaijan several times. However, some old
radical politicians in Armenia, who are loyal to terrorist
thinking, blame the Armenian Prime Minister for such an intention
and urge him to start a war again.
Vardan Oskanyan, the former foreign minister of Armenia, is one
of those who hides behind the monitor and wants to find a place for
himself again in the political arena with his speeches.
Under Robert Kocharyan's rule, this politician, who gained
"reputation" for crimes such as bribery, corruption, falsification
of documents, and money laundering, and was later kicked out of the
political realm, is still trying to protect his derelict existence
with baseless and illogical speeches he shares on Facebook.
Since the Second Garabagh War, the former minister, who
criticised and even insulted Nikol Pashinyan almost once a month
for his shameful defeat in the war, sees all the problems of
Armenia in Pashinyan.
It is true that Pashinyan's dancing yalli in Azerbaijan's Shusha
and the attempt to move the so-called parliament of the former
separatist regime to Azerbaijan's cultural capital accelerated the
war. However, we should not forget that Pashinyan took the country
from the hands of Sargisyan, another corrupt politician and
rednecks like him through the revolution.
In his speeches, Oskanyan often shows France as an example and
claims that Armenia should benefit more from this country. But
without a doubt, the only 'success' achieved by Armenia as a result
of its closeness with France has been to strain the relations
between Azerbaijan and France, to show its Armenian characteristics
and to disrupt the relations of nations and countries.
Oskanyan also calls the Armenian people to war and states that
peace is not the way out.
Although the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has
repeatedly stated that the Garabagh issue has already been
resolved, blabbers like Oskanyan are not satisfied with the
crushing defeat and dream of war in their world.
At a time when the world's attention is focused on what is
happening in the Middle East, on serious and important events
taking place in the region and the world, incompetent political
figures like Vardan Oskanyan pop out in the headlines in this way
and drag the Armenian people, who are still unable to recover from
the pain of defeat, to the next disaster.
It is clear that this person, who was named in countless crimes
during his activity, tried to escape from Armenia many times,
embezzled millions of drams of Armenian money, and currently lives
under the protection of the Armenian diaspora in the United States,
was one of the first politicians who ran away and hid during the
real war and did not speak out.
Now that it's all over, the old swindler thinks that someone
will take him seriously and think he's wise to come up with silly
speeches. It seems that Oskanyan, more than others, thinks
Armenians are stupid enough to believe him.
The reality is that Armenian politicians do not want to see him
on the political scene again as an undesirable person.
Last year, Vardan Oskanian's ridiculous speech entitled "I can
solve the Garabagh issue in 3 months" is proof that the former
politician is not satisfied with appropriating the wealth of his
people for 15 years and begging the government for another 3
months.
Gevorg Papoyan, an Armenian MP and member of the ruling
"Citizens' Contract" party, called his speech stupid and said that
he would never allow Oskanyan to be in power.
Vardan Oskanyan's last "Slogan" was related to the liberation of
4 villages of Azerbaijan from the Armenian occupation. He demanded
that Garabagh be granted autonomy in exchange for the return of 4
villages to Azerbaijan.
It seems that the former foreign minister has not only forgotten
the rules of diplomacy, but has also lost his mind. Because his
asking for the autonomy of the 4400 sq/km territory instead of 4
villages was not a proposal that a sane person would make.
Either Oskanyan wants to become an influencer by increasing the
number of views on Facebook with bellicose sentiments, or he really
has lost his mind.
Undoubtedly, the Armenian society is also aware of his character
and illogical claims.
His attempt to find a place in the current government is nothing
but an attempt to resurrect a rotten corpse.
