Kate Middleton Latest News: Another Photo Turns Out Digitally Manipulated Upon Getty Images' Review

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Kate Middleton latest news: Kate Middleton was in trouble recently after her“digitally manipulated” photograph was released. She later apologized, calling photoshopping one of her hobbies. Now, it has been revealed that another photograph that was made public had gone through digital transformation the most recent image, Queen Elizabeth II is seen with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The photo, taken by Kate herself at Balmoral in August 2022, was shared on April 21, 2023, on the occasion of the late monarch's birthday. The Telegraph reported quoting Getty Images that the photograph was“digitally enhanced at source”.Also Read: Prince William-Kate Middleton in for a 'split'? Know about romoured 'mistress' Lady Sarah Rose Hanbury“Getty Images has reviewed the image in question and placed an editor's note on it, stating that the image has been digitally enhanced at source,” the publication quoted a Getty spokesman as saying a closer inspection, a number of inconsistencies are apparent in the photo. A black patch is seen behind Prince George's shirt collar, a similar patch behind Prince Louis's ear and signs of digital repetition of Mia Tindall's hair. Additionally, there is a vertical line where the pattern of the Queen's skirt does not match's 'digitally manipulated' photoVarious major news agencies, including Getty Images, Reuters, Agence France-Presse and The Associated Press, earlier issued a“kill notice” to Kate's Mother's Day image. It was the first photo released since her abdominal surgery in January Read: Why was Barack Obama in London to meet Rishi Sunak? To find Kate Middleton, netizens jokeIn the pic, Kate is seen seated with Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Prince George hugging her. The Prince and Princess of Wales shared the photo on social media along with a note from Kate: \"Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months. Wishing everyone a Happy Mother's Day.\"Also Read: Kate Middleton spotted shopping with Prince William as wild conspiracy theories do rounds on social mediaWhile the speculations were already high about her well-being, the digital manipulation fanned rumours further, with many suggesting“sinister” possibilities.

