YES BANK Partners with Indian Olympic Association as Official Banking Partner for Paris Olympics 2024

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) BengaluruMumbai, March 19, 2024: YES BANK is excited to announce its partnership with the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) as the Official Banking Partner for Team India at the Paris Olympics 2024. This significant collaboration was unveiled during a special event at YES BANK’s Mumbai headquarters. The announcement saw the presence of YES BANK’s top executives including Mr. Prashant Kumar, Managing Director and CEO; Mr. Rajan Pental, Executive Director; along with notable members of the IOA - Dr. P.T. Usha, President, IOA and Honourable Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha; Shri Raghuram Iyer, CEO, IOA; Ms. Mary Kom, Chairperson, Athletes Commission and London Olympics 2012 Bronze Medalist; and Paris bound Indian Olympic athletes Ms. Manu Bhaker, Ms. Rajeshwari Ria Kumari, Ms. Parveen Hooda and Mr. Dhiraj Bommadevara.



This partnership aims to demonstrate the strength an ecosystem plays in nurturing Olympic talent. In line with this, YES BANK launched the campaign ‘Milkar Jitayenge’, highlighting the shared effort behind every victory. YES BANK's brand philosophy, 'Life Ko Banao Rich', aligns with this partnership, emphasising life’s richness in experiences and memories. As our athletes compete globally, their achievements contribute to our national memory and pride, creating a legacy of shared experiences.



Mr. Prashant Kumar, MD & CEO, YES BANK, stated, “India’s achievements in international sports have inspired the nation. The Olympics hold a significant place for Indians, uniting us in support of our athletes. YES BANK is committed to supporting Team India in their pursuit of excellence, reflecting our dedication to national pride and achievement.”



YES BANK also introduced ‘YES Glory’, a special savings account proposition for the Indian Olympic contingent heading to Paris 2024. This gesture from YES BANK extends best wishes to the athletes and acknowledges the importance of their families in their journey. The benefits of ‘YES Glory’ will also be available to the athletes' immediate family members.



Benefits of YES Glory include:

• Complimentary Welcome on-board Taj voucher

• Complimentary Orthopedic consultations

• Zero cross-currency mark-up on International spends

• Complimentary Medical insurance

• YES Glory Gold Debit Card (Limited edition exclusive Debit card, specially designed for our champion athletes)

• Complimentary International lounge access

About the association IOA President Dr. P.T. Usha said, “I am extremely excited about the collaboration between the Indian Olympic Association and YES BANK, where YES BANK will serve as the exclusive banking partner for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. This collaboration not only signifies a strong alliance but also paves the way for enhanced financial support and services for our athletes. The launch of the YES Glory Debit Card is a testament to our commitment to empowering our athletes with innovative solutions, ensuring they can focus wholeheartedly on their Olympic journey without financial concerns.”

The partnership between YES BANK and Indian Olympic Association has been facilitated by IOS Sports & Entertainment. Mr. Neerav Tomar, CEO & MD, IOS Sports & Entertainment said on this partnership, “We are delighted to onboard YES BANK as the sponsor of Team India for the upcoming Paris Olympics. YES BANK has been a great promoter of sports since long and this partnership with Team India for the Olympic games not only signifies their dedication to development of sports in the country, but also our shared vision of empowering Team India to achieve unparalleled success at this year's Paris Olympics. We are excited about the great things we are going to accomplish together for Team India and I would like to thank the Indian Olympic Association for bestowing us with this responsibility and their trust as the official commercial partners for Team India.”



Mr. Kumar further said, “Through our collaboration, we aim to inspire our nation to view the Olympics not merely as a quest for medals, but as a celebration of the collective effort behind our athletes' journey to glory on the global stage. We would like to encourage a broader appreciation for the entire sporting ecosystem, emphasising the collective effort behind every medal won. Our banking proposition launched today is an extension of this partnership and aims to elevate banking experiences for our athletes and their families. YES BANK is committed to empower athletes and fostering a culture of collective achievement. Together, we believe that with dedication and collaboration, we will indeed #MilkarJitayenge.”







